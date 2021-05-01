As COVID-19 cases surge, lockdown in Indian capital extended by a week

The ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi will be extended by a week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on twitter on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week," Kejriwal tweeted.

The ongoing lockdown was due to end at 5:00 a.m. local time on Monday.

The national capital has been under lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic since April 19.

On Saturday morning the city recorded over 27,047 new cases and 375 deaths in 24 hours, the 13th straight day with more than 20,000 cases per day.

At least 12 people, including a doctor, died Saturday at a private hospital in Delhi after the facility ran out of medical oxygen.

The federal health ministry Saturday morning said 401,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 related deaths were registered in the past 24 hours across the country.

India is witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the second wave of the pandemic has caused a shortage of oxygen and essential medicines in the country's hospitals.