IAF airlifts 4 oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany to Hindon near Delhi

The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted four empty oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany to the Hindon air base in Delhi on Sunday, according to an official statement.

Moreover, it used its C-17 aircraft to airlift 450 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton in the UK to the Chennai airbase in Tamil Nadu, the statement read.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of oxygen and beds.

