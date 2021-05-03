Home World Other News Bombardier sees first-quarter business jet revenues rising 18% Other News 3 May 2021 16:31 (UTC+04:00) Bombardier Inc said on Monday it expects business jet revenues to rise by 18% to $1.3 billion in the first quarter, compared with a year earlier, Trend reports with reference to Reuters. The maker of Global aircraft will report results on Thursday. Tags: Bombardier Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news Certain licenses issued for setting up industrial enterprises in Iran's Yazd Province Bahar Azadi gold coin starts to rise in Iran Repair work carried out at Iranian power plants Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az Latest Iran should have access to all its resources - MFA Politics 17:35 Certain licenses issued for setting up industrial enterprises in Iran's Yazd Province Business 17:31 Bahar Azadi gold coin starts to rise in Iran Finance 17:29 EU aims to open up to more foreign tourists this summer despite COVID-19 Europe 17:29 Azerbaijan supplies over 900M euros worth petroleum oils to Italy Oil&Gas 17:29 Armenia opens criminal case over accusations of concealing president's dual citizenship Armenia 17:28 Uzbek currency rates for May 4 Finance 17:28 Britain hosts first G7 foreign ministers meeting since start of pandemic Europe 17:27 For us, cooperation with Serbia is of big importance - President Aliyev Politics 17:27 Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship, brotherhood are at highest level today - President Aliyev Politics 17:25 Turkey, Azerbaijan expanded their capabilities in region - President Aliyev Politics 17:19 UAE reports 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths Arab World 17:15 Unemployment in Israel falls to 8% Israel 17:11 Russia conducts more than 130 million COVID-19 tests Russia 17:11 Repair work carried out at Iranian power plants Oil&Gas 16:59 Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender to purchase medicine Tenders 16:45 Assets of Azerbaijan's SOFAZ fall since early 2021 Oil&Gas 16:44 Estee Lauder sales miss estimates as makeup demand slumps Europe 16:40 Warren Buffett says Greg Abel is his likely successor at Berkshire Hathaway US 16:38 Armenian parliament didn't elect Pashinyan as prime minister Armenia 16:34 Bombardier sees first-quarter business jet revenues rising 18% Other News 16:31 Iran's trade via its West Azerbaijan province increases Business 16:26 Azerbaijani athletes win medals at int'l rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Poland (PHOTO) Society 16:20 Uzbekistan shares data on taxes paid by int'l internet services providers Uzbekistan 16:09 Insurance services in Azerbaijan become more accessible - poll Economy 16:03 Azerbaijan keen to expand trade and economic ties with Lithuania - minister (PHOTO) Economy 16:00 Iran sees increase in exports through Zanjan Province Business 15:57 Azerbaijan's SOFAZ discloses 1Q2021 revenue, spending Oil&Gas 15:53 Fitch assigns rating to JSC UzAuto Motors' senior unsecured Eurobond Uzbekistan 15:42 Solid waste recycling landfill in East Kazakhstan to reduce harmful emissions Kazakhstan 15:36 Buta Airways to Start Operating Special Flights to Astrakhan Society 15:35 Azerbaijan's SOFAZ reveals volume of 1Q2021 transfers to state budget Oil&Gas 15:32 Kazakh private sector interested in Georgia's tourism, energy industries - Honorary Consul Business 15:26 Turkey unveils 4M2021 hazelnut export figures Turkey 15:09 Iran’s CBI to continue to support small, medium enterprises – director-general Finance 15:09 Turkey's 4M2021 export of defense products notably up in value Turkey 15:04 Azerbaijani banks to scale up payments via NFC - MasterCard Economy 15:04 U.S. administers 245.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 14:55 Azerbaijani president allocates funds for 'green energy' zone in liberated territories Politics 14:50 Iraq's Mansuriya gas field to cost $2.1 bln Arab World 14:47 Russia records 8,489 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours Russia 14:43 Iran, Iraq need to reform financial channel, deal with remaining debts Business 14:43 EU executive recommends letting in more foreign travellers Europe 14:41 Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampede Israel 14:40 Humanitarian cargo from Uzbekistan arrives in Turkey to fight COVID-19 Uzbekistan 14:39 Spain’s petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan reach 100M euros Oil&Gas 14:39 Azerbaijan reveals number of locally registered domain names for 4M2021 ICT 14:37 Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex shares production data Business 14:31 MasterCard eyes scaling up use of cashless payments in Azerbaijan Transport 14:31 EU assisting Georgia to improve agriculture as part of ENPARD program Business 14:27 French auto companies interested to return to Iran's market - Chamber of Commerce Business 14:21 Azerbaijan’s petroleum oils export to EU exceeds 1.2B euros Oil&Gas 14:20 Iran's sees decline in foreign trade Business 14:11 Iranian Foreign Ministry discusses JCPOA implementation Politics 14:10 Tajikistan assessing damage as result of armed conflict on border with Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan 14:06 Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan review preparations for meetings in 2021 Business 14:05 Iran shares data on COVID-19 cases for May 3 Society 14:04 Georgia records decrease in import of eggs Business 14:04 First issue of Eurobonds in national currency to have impact on Uzbekistan's dev’t - JP Morgan Uzbekistan 14:03 Tajikistan opens criminal case against Kyrgyz military personnel Kyrgyzstan 13:53 Iranian investors bullish on cryptocurrency Business 13:32 Iranian Energy Commission discusses possible co-op with Saudi Arabia in oil sector Business 13:31 IAF airlifts 4 oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany to Hindon near Delhi Other News 13:23 UK to send 1,000 more ventilators ahead of Modi-Johnson virtual talks on Tuesday Other News 13:22 Azerbaijan, Turkey set up working group on int'l traffic Economy 13:21 Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company names winner of tender for work at Chanlibel field Business 13:19 Turkey supported Azerbaijan throughout Second Karabakh War - ambassador Politics 13:15 Iranian private sector to participate in supplying 2022 Qatar World Cup equipment Business 13:15 Iran Capital Market Stabilization Fund to stabilize stock exchange - expert Business 13:14 Construction of Chabahar-Zahedan railway line developing – İran's minister Construction 13:10 Iran begins repair operations in South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 13:08 Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 cement production increases Uzbekistan 13:05 Vice-president of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation visits Gizilaghaj National Park (PHOTO) Society 13:04 Chrome continues to be most popular browser in Azerbaijan ICT 12:35 Uzbekistan Airways cancels number of flights to Turkey Uzbekistan 12:33 Turkmenistan,Tajikistan ready to co-op in cargo transportation Transport 12:32 Turkish Airlines eyes to resume flights on Istanbul-Ganja-Nakhchivan route Transport 12:30 Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from State Customs Committee exceed forecast Transport 12:29 Uzbekistan’s Fergana oil refinery to be privatized Uzbekistan 12:27 SHELL & TURCAS PETROL A.S. reduces sales in Turkey’s domestic market Oil&Gas 12:26 Iran intends to increase transit within North-South Corridor Transport 12:25 Azerbaijan's SOFAZ names value of foreign currency sold at auctions in Apr. 2021 Oil&Gas 12:23 Pfizer in talks with India over expedited approval for COVID-19 vaccine US 12:23 Turkmenistan's data of its commodity, raw materials exchange for Apr. 26 through May 2 Business 12:18 Exports in Iran's mining sector down Business 12:05 EAM S Jaishankar on four-day visit to London for G7 Foreign Ministers' meet Other News 12:04 High-capacity French oxygen generators to arrive in India amid Covid crisis Other News 12:03 Azerbaijan talks two large-scale projects for revival of Karabakh Economy 12:03 Boeing Announces $10 Million Aid For India's Fight Against Covid Other News 11:55 Azerbaijan's Azergold founds another subsidiary Business 11:54 Volume of Turkmen oil transit through Russia from Jan. through Apr. 2021 revealed Oil&Gas 11:52 BP PETROLLERİ A.S. increases jet fuel exports Oil&Gas 11:43 Georgia reports 509 coronavirus cases for May 3 Georgia 11:43 Azerbaijan releases footage from Jabrayil's Ashaghy Sirik village (VIDEO) Society 11:43 Azerbaijani president receives credentials from newly appointed Turkish ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 11:42 Azerbaijani president receives credentials of newly appointed Serbian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 11:40 Most popular search engine in Azerbaijan for Apr. 2021 disclosed ICT 11:35 Azerbaijan's non-oil sector to expand in 2022-2024 Business 11:27 Uzbekistan notes high inflation rate Uzbekistan 11:25 Uzbek commodity exchange reveals number of transactions for 3M2021 Uzbekistan 11:23 All news