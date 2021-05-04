Indian official calls for int'l sharing of information on tools for fighting COVID-19

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said enhanced regional and global cooperation was the key to success in the common pursuit of resilient recovery in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Sitharaman said information on tools for fighting COVID-19 should be shared internationally.

"Information on all tools for fighting COVID-19 - diagnostic, therapeutic, vaccines or technology should be shared internationally," she said while speaking at the annual meet of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Sitharaman emphasised on the need to enable India's access to critical raw materials essential for ramping up India's vaccine manufacturing capacity.

"Cooperation for resilient and sustainable growth needs the involvement of multilateral institutions for creation of digital assets as well as disaster resilient assets while keeping human development a priority," she said, assuring that India stands ready to strengthen all efforts aimed at enhancing regional as well as global cooperation.

Sitharaman appreciated ADB for providing timely financial support for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 projects.

"There should be a greater focus on health resilience in the Asia- Pacific and ADB should come out with comprehensive solutions to address the same," she said.

The ADB, which groups 68 members, is holding its 54th Annual Meeting of the board of governors in a virtual format on May 3-5, with a focus on deepening collaboration for a resilient and green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.