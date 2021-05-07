Brazil's COVID-19 cases surpass 15 million

Brazil reported 2,550 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 416,949, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said 73,380 more cases were detected, raising the nationwide tally to 15,003,563.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, behind the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths as the number of patients overwhelms hospital capacity.

According to the ministry, Brazil now has a death rate of 198 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and an incidence rate of 7,140 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, is the hardest hit with 99,406 deaths and 2,969,680 infections, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 45,914 deaths and 770,401 cases.