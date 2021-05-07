India, EU likely to resume FTA talks stalled for 8 years
India and the European Union (EU) are expected to announce the resumption of the stalled free trade talks during the India-EU leaders’ meeting on 8 May, two EU officials said on Thursday.
The two sides will resume the talks after eight years, and pick up from where they had left, one of two officials cited above told reporters during a virtual briefing from Brussels.
“The meeting will be between two natural partners, the world’s largest democracies with shared values that have a convergence of interests and support multilateralism and an international order based on rules. We need to demonstrate that a democratic and open model is the one that is most capable and able to address global challenges,” said the second official.
