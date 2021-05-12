India's focus must be how to come out of current COVID crisis, says Canadian Envoy

12 May 2021
India's focus must be how to come out of current COVID crisis, says Canadian Envoy

High Commissioner of Canada to India, Nadir Patel on Tuesday said that the focus should not be on the rise in coronavirus cases in India due to the B1617 virus variant rather on how to assist to address this situation so that the crisis is mitigated.

"It would be easy to see how significant rise in this particular variant in terms of cases. We are moving forward to address this and getting on other side of this," said Patel on Indian variant of coronavirus B.1.617 variant, which WHO has classified as a variant of concern.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Patel talked on various issues - COVID-19 assistance to India, role of private companies, individual stepping up to help India and travel restrictions.

"We shouldn't be focusing on how we got here, we should be really focusing on how we collaborate together to get over this. Our primary concern is the well-being of people and anything we can do to help our Indian friends here," said Patel.

