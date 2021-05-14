Hamas launches 100 more missiles in direction of Ashkelon

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas organization, which controls the Gaza Strip, announced the launch of 100 additional missiles in the direction of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, Palestine’s radio station Dunya Al Watan informed on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Hamas informed that the coastal enclave had launched the missiles at 02:00 local time (same as Moscow time).

These attacks came as a response to "the death of civilians and fighters of the movement as well as to the destruction of infrastructure in the [Gaza] Strip" as a result of Israeli attacks, Hamas stated.