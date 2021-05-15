Cuba reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases

Cuba registered the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since March 2020, recording 1,277 infections in the last 24 hours, for a tally of 121,838 cases, the Ministry of Public Health said, reporting seven deaths as well, to total 785, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Havana continues to be the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, with 657 new daily cases reported in its 15 municipalities and accounts for more than half of all cases on the island.

Since the beginning of the week, the ministry has been carrying out a mass vaccination campaign in seven of the capital's municipalities, a process that will continue in the second half of May in the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Matanzas, Santiago de Cuba and the Special Municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

The most advanced Cuban vaccine candidates, Soberana-02 and Abdala, are being used, although the island has three others, Soberana-01 and Soberana Plus, along with Mambisa, in different phases of clinical trials.