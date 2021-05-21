Jaishankar may visit US next week; vaccine procurement on the agenda

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to visit the United States in the coming week, the visit is at the planning stage. There is no official announcement of the visit yet.

India is engaged in talks with various US entities involved in Covid vaccines production and is looking forward to procuring and subsequently producing these vaccines.

The issue of vaccine procurement is expected to be a key agenda item during Jaishankar's interaction with US leadership and other stakeholders.

The US has already announced that it is going to distribute 80 million vaccines from its stockpile to countries in need.

As India is struck badly by the second wave, so efforts of New Delhi will be to get maximum and also looking for tie-ups with vaccine developers to produce in India.

US has a stockpile 60 million Astra Zeneca vaccine and also Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.