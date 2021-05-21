Local Production May Bring Down Sputnik V Vaccine Prices for India

The pricing of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, currently capped at ₹ 995 per dose, is expected to come down once local manufacturing of the vaccine begins, according to a company spokesperson from Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The company spokesperson told ANI: "The current MRP of ₹ 948 + 5 per cent GST is for the imported doses. We are not able to provide a specific number but as indicated, once local manufacturing of Sputnik V begins, we do expect the possibility of a lower price point."

The spokesperson also informed that the company was currently engaged in discussions to bring the single-dose vaccine Sputnik Light to India.

Last week, Dr. Reddy's commenced a limited pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in Hyderabad, which was expected to ramp up over the next few weeks and extend to other cities as well.

"The pilot will help us test our -18 degrees cold storage, CoWin integration, track-and-trace and other arrangements before the expected commercial launch in mid-June. We are exploring partnership possibilities with all stakeholders, public as well as private," the spokesperson told ANI.