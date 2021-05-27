UN Security Council condemns detention of civilian leaders by Malian military

The Security Council strongly condemned the detention of the transitional president, prime minister and other officials by elements of the defense and security forces in Mali, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The council members called for the safe, immediate and unconditional release of all the officials detained and urged the defense and security forces elements to return to their barracks without delay, said the Security Council in a press statement.

The council members reaffirmed their support to the civilian-led transition in Mali and called for its immediate resumption, leading to elections and constitutional order within the established 18-month timeline.

They called on all Malian stakeholders to prioritize building trust, engaging in dialogue and to be willing to compromise to achieve these objectives. They affirmed that imposing a change of transitional leadership by force, including through forced resignations, is unacceptable.

They noted with concern the risk of negative impact of these developments on ongoing efforts to counter terrorism, implement the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, and stabilize the central region of the country.

The council members reiterated their strong support for the mediation efforts of the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, and called on all the Malian stakeholders to continue cooperating fully with the efforts of all partners to ensure the resumption of the civilian-led transition.

They reiterated their support for the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali in continuing to implement its mandate. They expressed their determination to continue monitoring closely the situation.