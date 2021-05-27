Argentina receives another batch of Sputnik V vaccine

Another batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has been delivered to Argentina, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to Argentine health officials, the new batch of the jabs will make it possible to expand the strategic plan for vaccinating the population against COVID-19.

To date, more than 11.4 million people in Argentina have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection, according to the authorities. Almost 2.5 million people have been fully vaccinated with both jab doses. The Health Ministry noted that Argentina had received a total of 15,483,345 vaccine components since the onset of the pandemic.

According to official statistics, so far, 3,622,135 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Argentina. It was the first country in Latin America to officially register Sputnik V on its soil. Inoculation with the Russian vaccine began on December 29, 2020.