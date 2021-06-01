Brazil bars foreigners’ entry amid COVID-19 spread, except for air passengers

Brazil’s authorities have introduced a ban on foreigners’ arrivals in the country by all means of transport, except for flights, amid the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic spread, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the O Globo newspaper, the ban concerns "those arriving by road transport, other means of ground transport as well as by water transport" and does not target air flights.

The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) has put forward this initiative "amid potential epidemiological consequences of the spread of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 found in the UK, the South African Republic and India." A complete ban is on the entry of those travelers, who had stayed in these countries two weeks earlier, and there is also a ban on flights with these countries.

Brazil confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 26, 2020. The country is ranked third worldwide after the United States and India in terms of COVID-19 cases (more than 16.5 mln) and comes after the US in terms of deaths (over 462,000).