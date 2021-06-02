PM Trudeau calls upon Canadians to support India facing health crisis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Showing solidarity with India at a time when it is faced with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday encouraged Canadians to help India.

At a time when Canada continues to struggle with COVID-19, Trudeau explained that Canadians cannot ignore the world’s more vulnerable nations and that they must look beyond national borders to help in any way they can, he said in an interview with ET Canada.

“Even as we are facing challenges with certain parts of the country, much higher case-loads than we’d want, and I.C.U.s getting to their limits, we still have ways that we need to look to help out others around the world,” said Trudeau.

On being asked as to what was on his mind when people were losing their lives because of oxygen supply he said, “It is just heartbreaking. Nobody wants to see just the terrible images and the tragedies that we’re hearing from loved ones and family members.”

Sharing the steps the Canadian government is taking to help India during this difficult time, he said the Canadian government has contributed $10 million for supporting India with therapeutics and ventilators.

“We stepped up with $10 million. We have sent therapeutics and ventilators and shipments of equipment to India because we know what a devastating situation it is. But we also know this pandemic doesn’t end anywhere until it ends everywhere,” Trudeau stated.

Recalling the tough time after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, contracted the virus back in 2020, Trudeau admitted that made it “really real” for himself and their family.

After recently receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the prime minister says “it was an amazing feeling” knowing we’re one step closer to a sense of normalcy and he encourages all Canadians to do the same.