Centre may pave way for Pfizer, Moderna vaccine rollout in India, remove legal hurdles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

The Indian government could likely be in favour of granting indemnity to foreign vaccine makers such as Moderna and Pfizer. The companies have been seeking legal protection from any claims linked to the use of its Covid-19 vaccines before the jabs are rolled out in India.

Sources in the government have said that Pfizer has already indicated that it would be able to make available some doses by July 2021. A source in the government has said on the indemnity clause, that the government would probably look at rules and practices that have been followed in other countries on granting indemnity coverage.

"Why would India want to stop the manufacturers? If indemnity is the only hurdle, it will be seen by the government on basis of practices followed internationally," said the source.

This also comes on a day when the drug regulator of India issued a statement saying that vaccines that have already received authorisation in the UK, Japan and also are in the prequalified list of the WHO, will not be required to carry out bridging studies in India.

India Today TV approached Pfizer India for a comment on the ongoing negotiations given that reports suggested that Pfizer would start providing vaccines in tranches of 1 crore from July onwards.

Pfizer has said, “This is an ongoing discussion with the government, therefore we are unable to confirm more. As of May 3, we have shipped more than 430 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine worldwide and our shipment accuracy is 99.9. We continue to increase manufacturing capacity to exceed 2.5 billion vaccine doses in 2021.”

“As we have maintained all along, during this pandemic phase, across the world Pfizer will supply the COVID-19 vaccine only to central governments and supra-national organisations for deployment in national immunization programs. The allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country is a decision for local governments based on relevant health authority guidance,” said Pfizer.

Pfizer has already secured a nod from the other countries, including the UK and the US. However, the Indian drug regulator has not granted indemnity against the costs of compensation for severe side effects to the manufacturers of any of the three Covid-19 vaccines which have been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA).

Pfizer, which has received EUA in several countries, obtained indemnity before rolling out its vaccine. They have also requested indemnity from all nations that liability should be indemnified.

As far as Moderna is concerned, it is yet to provide clarity on the number of vaccine doses that they can provide to India. Sources have stated that Moderna is only looking to launch in India next year with a single-dose vaccine that it is working on.

Negotiations are currently on between the government and foreign vaccine makers to expedite the entry of more vaccines.

Government sources have said discussions are still on with no final decision as of now. Pfizer is seeking is the indemnity bond that will exempt it from any action in case its vaccine causes side effects among the people who receive it in India.

Government sources have also said that the government drive will largely be propelled by domestic manufactures augmenting their production lines. The government is looking to companies that are manufacturing vaccines in India because of the logistics and affordability factor.