Free COVID vaccine for all above 18 from June 21, says Indian PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21.

In his address to the nation, Modi announced that all vaccines will be procured by the government and given to states for free.

"25 percent of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21 June, free vaccine for people above 18 years," he said.

The Prime Minister added that private hospitals can continue to procure 25 percent of vaccines, but their service charge will be capped at Rs 150 per dose over fixed price of the vaccine.

He said the vaccine supply will increase in the coming days, highlighting that seven companies are working on developing vaccines and three trials are underway.