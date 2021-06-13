Argentina's COVID-19 cases top 4.11 million

Argentina reported 18,057 new COVID-19 infections and 447 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the accumulated total caseload and deaths to 4,111,147 and 85,075, respectively, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 16.23 million vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been administered in the South American country to date.

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti visited the province of Santiago del Estero on Saturday and highlighted the progress of the national immunization campaign "not only in people over 60 years old and people at risk, but also reaching 70 percent in those over 50 years old."