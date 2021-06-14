Over 25 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered Till Now: Centre

Over 25 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till now in the country, with more than 31 lakh jabs given on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that India has also crossed the "historic landmark" of 20 crore (20,46,01,176 ) first dose administration.

It said that 18,45,201 people in the 18-44 age group received their first dose and 1,12,633 got their second dose of the vaccine on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 4,00,31,646 people across the country have received their first dose and 6,74,499 their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of 18-44 years age group their first vaccine dose, the ministry said.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 25,28,78,702, according to a provisional report compiled at 7pm.