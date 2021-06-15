Novavax Covid vaccine shot 90% effective, SII to produce it as Covovax
US biotechnology firm Novavax on Monday announced that its Covid-19 vaccine demonstrated over 93 per cent efficacy against the predominantly circulating virus variants of concern and variants of interest and offered 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe disease.
The vaccine, which Serum Institute of India (SII) will produce in collaboration with Novavax for supplies at home and the world, has shown 90.4 per cent efficacy overall in late stage clinical trials and 91 per cent efficacy in high-risk populations. The development augurs well for India, which will procure 20 crore doses of Covovax (SII to produce and market Novavax vaccine by this name), a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based jab.
Final communiqué of NATO summit shows its acceptance of new realities of South Caucasus - commentary
Latest
Final communiqué of NATO summit shows its acceptance of new realities of South Caucasus - commentary
Looking forward to working with PM Modi to further develop 'unique and warm relations': new Israeli Premier Bennett
Istanbul Canal project essential for all countries using Turkish straits - Turkish minister (Exclusive)
More than 30,000 hectares of land were supplied with water from Sugovushan reservoir after Patriotic war - President Aliyev