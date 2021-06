Bangladesh extends COVID-19 restrictions

The Bangladeshi government has extended the countrywide COVID-19 restrictions on public movement and transport for a month.Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ongoing restrictions, which are to expire Wednesday midnight after having been extended several times, will now run through the midnight of July 15.

The country's Cabinet Division in its latest order on Wednesday made the announcement and urged the authorities concerned to take necessary steps so that tourist spots, resorts and communities remain closed during the period.

In the meantime, all government, non-government and financial institutions will remain open while maintaining health rules.

Authorities concerned have been asked to ensure that public transports are carrying passengers at half capacity and maintaining health rules.