India's COVID-19 tally rises to 29,881,965

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,881,965 on Sunday, with as many as 58,419 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the federal health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Less than 60,000 daily cases were reported in a day after 81 days, added the federal health ministry.

Besides, 1,576 COVID-19 deaths since Saturday morning took the death toll to 386,713.

This was the 13th consecutive day when less than 100,000 cases were registered across the country, after peaking to over 400,000 for several days in April-May which was dubbed as the pandemic's second wave.

Still there are 729,243 active cases, after a decrease of 30,776 active cases during the past 24 hours. The country's active caseload is the lowest in nearly 80 days.

A total of 28,766,009 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals across the country, with 87,619 of them discharged since Saturday morning.