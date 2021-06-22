Indian firm races to get WHO approval for indigenous Covaxin

India's indigenous coronavirus vaccine Covaxin has had a bumpy ride since it was approved in January for emergency use in the country before the completion of clinical trials.

In April, Brazilian health regulator Anvisa decided against the import of Covaxin - made by Bharat Biotech - after denying its plant a certificate for good manufacturing practices.

This month, it reportedly gave conditional approval for four million doses to be imported. The agency will analyse data from the use of the vaccine before deciding on the quantity of further imports.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rejected Bharat Biotech's application for emergency use authorisation of Covaxin in the country and sought more data on the clinical trials.

Third-phase clinical trial results have still not been published, with the company saying they will be out in July.

Yesterday, India started free vaccination of all adults and hit a record 5 million doses in a day. The aim is to vaccinate all adults by the end of the year.