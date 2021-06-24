Amazon becomes largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in U.S.

Amazon announced 14 new renewable energy projects in the United States, Canada, Finland and Spain to advance its goal to power 100 percent of company activities with renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the original target of 2030, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new projects bring Amazon's total renewable energy investments to date to 10 gigawatts of electricity production capacity, enough to power 2.5 million U.S. homes.

Amazon is now the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the United States, the company said.

Amazon have a total of 232 renewable energy projects globally, including 85 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 147 solar rooftops on facilities and stores worldwide, according to the announcement.

"We're driving hard to fulfill The Climate Pledge - our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.