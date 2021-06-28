India overtakes US in total vaccine doses given, registers marginal dip in daily COVID-19 case count

India recorded a marginal dip in daily case count as 46,148 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, as per data released by the Ministry of Health, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, India achieved another milestone in COVID19 vaccination and overtakes USA in total number of Cov Vaccine doses administered.

"32.36 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive," read a government statement.

India recorded less than 1000 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The country witnessed 979 deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 396730.

India's Active Caseload declines to 5,72,994. Active cases constitute 1.89% of total cases.

2,93,09,607Total Recoveries across the country so far. 58,578patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 46th consecutive day. Recovery Rate increases to 96.80%. Weekly Positivity Rate remainsbelow5%, currently at 2.81%. Daily positivity rate at 2.94%, less than 5% for 21 consecutive days.