Brazil unveils emergency power measures

Brazil's government on Monday unveiled emergency hydroelectric measures in response to a drought that has emptied reservoirs and fanned inflation expectations, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Mines and Energy minister Bento Albuquerque in a speech urged consumers to be conscientious in their power and water use, but did not announce energy rationing. He said the government was working on a voluntary program to incentivize companies to use power outside of peak hours.

The news comes after President Jair Bolsonaro signed a temporary executive order that establishes an emergency body, known as the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydro-energy Management.It is able to temporarily establish limits which "may result in a reduction in the flow of hydroelectric plants." The order also paves the way for the government to buy electricity reserves from private companies.