All 36 OneWeb satellites successfully launched into orbit

Communications satellites OneWeb, launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome on the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket on July 1, successfully separated from the Fregat upper stage, according to Roscosmos, Trend reports citing TASS.

"All 36 OneWeb communication satellites have successfully separated from the Fregat upper stage and launched into target orbits," the state corporation said.

The first six OneWeb satellites entered orbit from the Kourou cosmodrome on a Soyuz-ST rocket on February 28, 2019. 34 devices were launched from Baikonur on February 7, 2020, and the same number on March 21 of the same year. For the first time, OneWeb satellites were launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome in December 2020. 36 vehicles were launched. Then the launches under the program from the Vostochny cosmodrome took place on March 25, April 26, and May 28, 2021.