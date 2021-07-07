Ministry of Cooperation: Modi govt creates new ministry to strengthen cooperative movement

The Modi government on Tuesday announced new ‘Ministry of Cooperation’ for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.

This comes in the backdrop of a Cabinet expansion exercise that is expected to take place on Wednesday evening.

This new ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country, the government said in a press note, adding that it will help deepen cooperatives as a "true people-based movement reaching up to the grassroots".

It said that the Centre has signalled its "deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership" and added that the creation of a separate ministry also fulfils the announcement made by the Finance Minister in the Union Budget.