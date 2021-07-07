Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 36 crore: Health ministry

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the landmark of 36 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. More than 32.40 lakh (32,40,007) vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 16,00,825 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,09,913 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 10,45,24,240 persons in the age group 18-44 years across states and union territories have received their first dose and 30,42,302 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.