GERB-UDF coalition leads in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections: exit polls

GERB-UDF coalition party leads in Bulgaria's early parliamentary elections by a narrow margin, according to exit polls announced by the Bulgarian National TV , Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to Alpha Research Agency's exit poll, GERB-UDF is expected to have 23.5 percent of the votes, against 22.3 percent for There Is Such A People.

The exit poll by Gallup International said that GERB-UDF is leading the elections with 22.1 percent, and There Is Such A People takes 21.5 percent.

Alpha Research said the two formations would be followed by a coalition led by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with 14.1 percent, Democratic Bulgaria coalition also with 14.1 percent, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) with 11.7 percent, and "Rise Up! Thugs Out!" coalition with 5.5 percent

According to Gallup International, BSP has got 15.1 percent of the votes, followed by Democratic Bulgaria with 13.7 percent, MRF with 12 percent, and "Rise up! Thugs out!" with 4.8 percent.

Boriana Dimitrova, manager of Alpha Research, said that several key questions, including who will be first and third, remain open.

The official results are expected to be released on Thursday.