Other News 13 July 2021 15:29 (UTC+04:00)
All documents required for emergency use listing of Covaxin submitted to WHO: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Monday said that all documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin have been submitted to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Hyderabad-based firm added that the review process has now commenced "with the expectation that Covaxin will get EUL from WHO at the earliest".

The EUL is a license from the WHO to the company to make their vaccine available to people affected by a public health emergency.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan had on Saturday said that the global health body is likely to take a decision on EUL of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin within four to six weeks.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on Friday, Soumya Swaminathan said WHO is reviewing the data for Covaxin being uploaded on the health body's portal by vaccine maker Bharat Biotech.

Talking about the process of EUL, Swaninathan said, "There is a process to be followed for EUL and pre-qualification of vaccines under which a company has to complete phase 3 trials and submit the whole data to the regulatory department of WHO which is examined by an expert advisory group."

“The completeness of the data, which includes safety and efficacy and also the manufacturing quality, standard is provided. So, I expect that Bharat Biotech has already submitted data and in four to six weeks there will be a decision on its inclusion,” Swaminathan added.

Currently, WHO has granted emergency use authorisation to six Covid-19 vaccines - Pfizer-BioNTech jab, Astrazeneca vaccine being manufactured by SK Bio and Serum Institute of India (SII), AstraZeneca EU, Janssen, Moderna, and Sinopharm.

