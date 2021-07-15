S.African govt plans troop surge to quell unrest
South Africa plans to deploy up to 25,000 soldiers in two provinces where security forces are struggling to quell days of looting, arson and violence, its defence minister told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, according to local news channel eNCA, Trend reports citing Reuters.
A military surge of that size would increase tenfold the number of soldiers deployed in the hot spots of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, where the police and army have been battling unrest for days.
"We have now submitted a request for deployment of (about) 25,000 members," according to a video recording of Defence and Military Veterans' Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula shown on eNCA.
Azerbaijani public prosecutor asks for long-year imprisonment of mercenary who fought in Karabakh for Armenia(UPDATE)
Azerbaijani public prosecutor asks for long-year imprisonment of mercenary who fought in Karabakh for Armenia
Latest
Capitulation act Armenia signed on 10 November allowed to save lives of thousands of young people - President Aliyev
Second Karabakh war, is being studied in military schools of world's leading countries today - Azerbaijani president
If Armenia not signed act of capitulation, if war continued, we would not have stopped, of course - President Aliyev
One of my most important instructions was to achieve goal we set with minimal losses - President Aliyev
Central Bank of Azerbaijan learning from advanced int’l experience in development of insurance sector
State always pays great attention to this category of people – not in word but in deed - President Aliyev
We avenged our martyrs of first, second Karabakh wars on battlefield, we can be proud of that - Azerbaijani president
All families of martyrs, disabled veterans of Karabakh war should know that we are always with them - Azerbaijani president
Our native land is Zangazur, Goycha district, Iravan. We will definitely return there - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on mine clearance and civil-military coordination (PHOTO)
Tbilisi Mayor's visit to Baku contributes to further deepening of Georgian-Azerbaijani relations - expert
Advisory Services Agreement signed between Islamic Corporation for Development of Private Sector and Uzbek Orient Finans Bank
Azerbaijani public prosecutor asks for long-year imprisonment of mercenary who fought in Karabakh for Armenia