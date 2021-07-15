Bolsonaro to be transferred to Sao Paulo for possible emergency surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been diagnosed with an intestinal obstruction and must be transferred to Sao Paulo, where doctors will assess whether he needs emergency surgery, the Communication Secretariat of the Brazilian Presidency said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Bolsonaro was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia early Wednesday, after suffering from abdominal pain and presenting persistent hiccups.

His office said earlier that Bolsonaro would be under observation "for a period of 24 to 48 hours, not necessarily in the hospital."

According to the latest statement, gastric surgeon Antonio Luiz Macedo, who has been monitoring Bolsonaro's health since he was stabbed with a knife in the abdomen during his 2018 electoral campaign, discovered the intestinal obstruction.