Indian Army grants permanent commission to 147 more women SSC officers

A total of 147 additional women short service commission officers of the Indian Army have been granted permanent commission as per the revised parameters set by the Supreme Court in March this year, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court on March 25 had said the Army's evaluation criteria for granting permanent commission to women SSC officers systematically discriminated against them.

"The women officers were re-considered as per directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and fresh results have now been de-classified. Consequently, 147 more women officers are being granted PC, taking the total PC granted to 424 out of the 615 officers considered," the ministry said in a statement.

The results of a few women officers have been withheld for administrative reasons and awaiting the outcome of the clarification petition filed by the central government in the Supreme Court, it added.