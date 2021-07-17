Indian gov't warns of COVID-19 3rd wave, says next 100 days crucial

India's federal government Friday said there was a need to take precautions against the third wave of COVID-19 that is likely to break out in the country and the next 100 to 125 days are crucial, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The warning was given by V K Paul, a member (health) of government think-tank National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog (commission) during a media briefing in New Delhi.

"Our population is still vulnerable ... The next 100 to 125 days will be crucial and we all need to remain vigilant and follow the protocol," he said.

Paul said the warning about the third wave of the COVID-19 which the World Health Organization has recently issued is for the global situation, which is reflecting the impact.

On Thursday, head of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases at India's top health research body -- Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Samiran Panda said the third wave of COVID-19 is likely to hit the country at the end of August.

Panda, however, said there are chances that the third wave will be a mild one and not as intense as the second wave.