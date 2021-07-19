Indian auto exports recover in Q1 amid improved pandemic situation

Automobile exports from India recovered in the first quarter with all vehicle segments, including passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, witnessing growth following an improvement in the pandemic situation across various international markets.

As per the latest SIAM data, total vehicle exports during the April-June quarter this fiscal stood at 14,19,430 units as compared with 436,500 units in the same period of 2020-21 which saw massive disruptions due to the COVID lockdowns across the country, hampering sales as well overseas shipments.

SIAM director general Rajesh Menon told PTI that while two-wheeler shipments were better than previous three years, passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles export numbers were yet to catch up with numbers in the first quarter of 2018-19 fiscal.

"If we just compare export numbers of Q1 of 2021-22, two-wheelers have done better than previous three years, however, the total number of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles exports were higher in Q1 of 2018-19," he noted.