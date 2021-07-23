We support India’s bid to the UN Security Council as a permanent member: UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid

President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly and the current Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid on Thursday called publicly supported India’s bid for a seat at the United Nations Security Council as a permanent member.

“We support the membership of India in the Security Council as a permanent member. As President of the General Assembly, it would be my role to bring the countries together, and try to form a broad consensus on Security Council reform process,” he said.

Calling “terrorism” a “scourge”, he said that the Council needs to address it comprehensively in its next Session.

“Terrorism is a scourge that has been in this region, in many parts of world & has taken lives of many civilians. It doesn't know any religion, borders or humanity. It's evil. We need to address it comprehensively,” Shahid, who is also the Foreign Minister of the Maldives, told news agency ANI.