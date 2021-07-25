Australian swimmers win 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold with new WR in 4x100 freestyle relay

Australian national women’s swimming team won gold on Sunday in freestyle relay event at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo setting a new World Record, Trend reports citing TASS.

Australia’s Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell clocked the distance in 3 minutes 29.69 seconds. The previous World Record in this discipline also belonged to the team of Australian swimmers and it was registered in 2018 standing at 3 minutes 30.05 seconds.

Team Canada, which was comprised of Kayla Sanchez, Margaret Macneil, Rebecca Smith and Penny Oleksiak, took the silver finishing 3.09 seconds behind the winners.

Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Natalie Hinds and Simone Manuel of the United States won the bronze with an aggregate result of 3 minutes 32.81 seconds.