Typhoon In-Fa lands in east China, second landfall expected
Typhoon In-Fa made landfall in east China's Zhejiang Province at noon on Sunday, packing winds of up to 38 meters per second at its center, according to the provincial flood control headquarters, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The typhoon -- the sixth of this year -- hit land in Putuo District, Zhoushan City, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the headquarters said.
Weather authorities have forecast the typhoon will make a second landfall in coastal areas between Zhejiang's Jiaxing City and Jiangsu Province's Qidong City on Sunday night.
It is expected to linger in east China after its second landfall and bring continued strong rainstorms to the Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces, and Shanghai.
