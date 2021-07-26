DRDO successfully tests new-generation Akash missile for second time

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the second flight test of the New Generation Akash (Akash-NG) Missile on Friday from an integrated test range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast.

The latest Akash missile is a surface-to-air missile with better accuracy. The range of the new version is about 80 kms, an enhancement from the current 40 kms. It is capable of intercepting high speed aerial threats and will be a force multiplier.

The test was carried out against a high-speed unmanned aerial target that was successfully intercepted by the missile. Earlier on Wednesday, the missile was test fired without a seeker, meeting all the mission requirements.

The flight tests validated the functioning of the complete weapon system consisting of the missile with indigenously developed seeker, launcher, multi-function radar and command, control and communication system.

As per defence ministry, the test was conducted amidst inclement weather conditions, proving the all-weather capability of the weapon system. The system performance was validated through the data captured by a number of radars, telemetry and electro optical tracking systems.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, Indian Air Force, and industry on the second successful flight test of Akash-NG in a span of three days.