Indian Govt Planning To Hold Covaxin's Clinical Trials In Bangladesh

Looking to boost the recognition of the first Indian indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, the Government is planning to facilitate the launch of Covaxin's clinical trials in Bangladesh, reports Hindustan Times.

The Government is already said to have secured the approval to fund the trials in Bangladesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also recently facilitated the visit of a team of officials from Department of Biotechnology and Bharat Biotech to Dhaka to discuss the proposal with Bangladeshi officials.

Meanwhile, in parallel, through its missions abroad the Government has also been facilitating regulatory approval for the said vaccine by drug regulators in various other nations. Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) is also said to have approved the trials of Covaxin on bygone 18 July.

Jointly developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Covaxin is one of the three vaccines which are actively being used in the country at the moment to inoculate the population against COVID-19.