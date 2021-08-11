Brazil Congress votes down Bolsonaro proposal to change voting system

Other News 11 August 2021 05:34 (UTC+04:00)
Brazil Congress votes down Bolsonaro proposal to change voting system

Brazil's lower house of Congress late on Tuesday voted down a proposed constitutional amendment backed by President Jair Bolsonaro that would change the country's voting system to require paper ballots, among other alterations, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Right-wing Bolsonaro has threatened not to accept the results of next year's presidential election, which polls show him losing to left-wing former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, if the system is not changed, after he made unproven claims of fraud in the electronic voting.

