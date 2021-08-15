UN Security Council to discuss Afghanistan on Monday

The UN Security Council will convene on Monday morning to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a source in the global organization told TASS on Sunday, Trend reports.

"Tomorrow morning [on August 16] the UN Security Council will hold a session on Afghanistan," the source said.

Morning sessions of the UN Security Council normally begin at 10:00 local time (18:00 GMT+4).

According to Al Arabiya, the Taliban movement entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday meeting no resistance, and are taking control of governmental offices, abandoned by pro-government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Taliban said it would "take full control of the capital within the next few hours.".