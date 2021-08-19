Jaishankar takes up Afghanistan crisis with UN chief

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York and discussed the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, The Tribune reports.

“Our discussions focused on Afghanistan, following upon the UNSC meeting yesterday,” tweeted Jaishankar.

The minister had arrived in New York on Monday as the UNSC held an emergency meeting on Afghanistan, the second time under Indian Presidency of the UNSC for August.

The first was addressed by PM Narendra Modi, while the third will be held on Thursday after which Jaishankar will return to the country, curtailing his overseas programme in view of the Afghanistan situation.

Sources said the minister was required for strategising on the new situation after the Taliban takeover as well as ensuring evacuation of every Indian and as many loyal Afghans as possible from the war-torn nation.

Several Indians are reported to be stuck in remote areas and are fearful of travelling by road due to Taliban checkpoints on the way. Several Afghans, including former police chiefs and district governors who had assisted India in carrying out mega developmental projects, also need to be assisted.