At Rs 5375 cr, HAL signs biggest ever deal with GE for Tejas engines

In an important step that will galvanise India's largest-ever domestic arms deal -- the acquisition of 83 Tejas Mark 1A fighters for Rs 45,696 crore (Rs 456.96 billion) -- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has ordered 99 engines worth US $716 million (Rs 5,375 crores/Rs 53.75 billion) for the indigenous light combat aircraft, the ministry of defence announced, Reddit reports.

Since it first flew in January 2001, the Tejas LCA has been powered by a single General Electric F404-IN20 engine. HAL is continuing with that engine for its first 123 fighters. Support services for the engine will also be provided by GE Aviation, USA, as a part of this project.

The Tejas Mark 1 and 1A both use the highest thrust variant of GE's F404 family, the F404-IN20. 'This incorporates GE's latest 'hot section materials and technologies' as well as FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Control),' the ministry stated .

FADEC is a computer-managed aircraft ignition and engine control system that is used in modern commercial and military aircraft to control all aspects of engine performance digitally. It replaces the old technical or analogue electronic controls in previous generation aircraft.

'This is largest-ever deal and purchase order placed by HAL for the LCA,' said R Madhavan, HAL's chairman and managing director.

HAL is working closely with GE to develop the export potential of the LCA, and to supply spare parts to the global supply chain of GE 404 engines, Madhavan said.