Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport

Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers imposed some order around chaotic Kabul airport , making sure people formed orderly queues outside the main gates and not allowing crowds to gather at the perimeter, witnesses said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

There was no violence or confusion at the airport as dawn broke on Sunday, said the witnesses. Although it was early, there were long lines forming, they said.

Australia ran four flights into Kabul on Saturday night, evacuating more than 300 people, including Australians, Afghan visa holders, New Zealanders, U.S. and British citizens, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.