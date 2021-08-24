Torrential rain, floods kill 52 in Sudan

Torrential rain and floods which recently hit Sudan have killed 52 people so far, Sudanese authorities announced on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The number of people killed in the torrential rain and floods rose to 52," Abdul-Jaleel Abdul-Rahim, spokesman of Sudan's National Council for Civil Defense, said in a statement.

And 26 of the victims were in northern Sudan's Nahr al-Neel State, he noted.

A total of 3,890 homes have completely collapsed while over 12,500 homes have been partially damaged, he added.