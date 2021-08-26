Death toll rises to 16 in western Venezuela floods

At least 16 people have died in the western Venezuelan state of Merida following intense rains that have triggered mudslides and caused rivers to overflow, Trend reports citing Reuters.

State governor Ramon Guevara told Reuters on Wednesday that more than 1,200 houses had been destroyed and 17 people remained missing as well, as rescue workers continue to scour the wreckage.

"Let's try not to make this political or ideological," Guevara, a member of the Democratic Action opposition party, said. "Lets all look for solutions to the problem."