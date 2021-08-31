Delhi to implement action plan to combat climate change by year end

Delhi will start implementing a new 10-year action plan by this year end to combat climate change, according to officials.

The Centre had prepared the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) in 2009 and asked the states to prepare their own specific plans.

However, Delhi submitted its plan to combat climate change in 2019, becoming the last state to do so.

"The plan remained mostly on paper and could not be implemented properly. It expired in 2020. Now, we are due for a new plan," a senior official of the environment department said.

The previous plan focused on six areas, including energy, transport, green cover and urban development, and projected a significant decrease in cold days and nights and increase in heavy rainfall events in Delhi.

For the new plan, a German agency is likely to be engaged as a knowledge partner. The environment department has requested the Union Environment Ministry to release ₹20 lakh for the preparation of the plan.