Taliban say Panjshir valley 'completely captured'
The Taliban said on Monday that the group has "completely captured" Panjshir, the last stronghold in Afghanistan against the group, after days of fighting with the resistance force in the valley near Kabul, Trend reports citing Hindustan Times.
"With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war," Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement, reported AFP.
